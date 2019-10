Dream11 Prediction

India Emerging Women vs Bangladesh Emerging Women Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Match No. 1, ACC Women’s Emerging Asia Cup, 2019 INW-E vs BDW-E at Thurstan Grounds in Colombo:

India Emerging women will lock horns with their Bangladeshi counterpart in the opening match of the tournament. Last month, India A team that toured Bangladesh blanked them in the four completed matches. The Emerging team would be looking for a similar result, but the Bangladesh women are expected to be better this time around.

TOSS – The toss between India Emerging Women vs Bangladesh Emerging Women will take place at 09.00 AM (IST).

Time: 09.30 AM IST.

Venue: Thurstan Grounds in Colombo

INW-E vs BDW-E Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Nuzhat Tumpa

Batters – Tejal Hasabnis, Yastika Bhatia, Shaila Sharmin

All-Rounders – Ritu Moni, Devika Vaidya (VC), Sushree Dibyadarshini

Bowlers – TP Kanwar, Nahida Akter, Suraya Azmim, Tanushree Sarkar (VC)

My Dream11 Team

Nuzhat Tumpa, Tejal Hasabnis, Yastika Bhatia, Shaila Sharmin, Ritu Moni, Devika Vaidya (VC), Sushree Dibyadarshini, TP Kanwar, Nahida Akter, Suraya Azmim, Tanushree Sarkar (VC)

INW-E vs BDW-E Probable Playing XIs

India Emerging Women: Nuzhat Parveen, S Meghana, Devika Vaidya (C), Tanushree Sarkar, Tejal Hasabnis, Yastika Bhatia, Sushree Dibyadarshini, TP Kanwar, Minnu Mani, Manali Dakshini, Simarn Dil Bahadur.

Bangladesh Emerging Women: Murshida Khatun, Shaila Sharmin (C), Nuzhat Tumpa (WK), Ishma Tanjim, Ritu Moni, Suraya Azmim, Fahima Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Mumta Hena Hasnat, Nahida Akter, Islam Trisna.

SQUADS:

India Emerging Women: Nuzhat Parveen, S Meghana, Devika Vaidya (C), Tanushree Sarkar, Tejal Hasabnis, Yastika Bhatia, Sushree Dibyadarshini, TP Kanwar, Minnu Mani, Manali Dakshini, Simarn Dil Bahadur, Rashi Kanojia, Anjali Sarwani, Kshama Singh, R Kalpana.

Bangladesh Emerging Women: Murshida Khatun, Shaila Sharmin (C), Nuzhat Tumpa (WK), Ishma Tanjim, Ritu Moni, Suraya Azmim, Fahima Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Mumta Hena Hasnat, Nahida Akter, Islam Trisna, Rubya Haider Jhilik, Rabeya, Puja Chakrabortty, Mosammat Fariha, Sumaiya Akter.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ INW-E Dream11 Team/ BDW-E Dream11 Team/ India Emerging Women Dream11 Team/ Bangladesh Emerging Women Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.