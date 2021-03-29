Pune: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made an impressive return in India’s white ball assignment against England but the senior seamer is aiming to chalk out a training programme during the IPL which will help him stay in contention for the six Test matches in the United Kingdom. Also Read - Tragic: 12-Year-Old Mirzapur Boy Dies After Mobile Battery Explodes on His Face

Bhuvneshwar, who has had a lot of injury issues for the past two years and being out of the national team, was the team's second highest wicket-taker in the three-match ODI series with six scalps.

Asked if he is still thinking about making a comeback in Tests, Bhuvneshwar replied: "Of course, red ball cricket is in my radar. I will prepare keeping red ball in mind. Although what kind of team will be selected for Test matches is entirely different scenario.

“My workload management and training during IPL will be keeping red ball in mind because I know there’s a lot of Tests ahead and my priority still is Test cricket. So from my end, I will do everything to get ready for the Test series,” the UP seamer said during the virtual conference after India beat England by seven runs to clinch the series 2-1.

However, while he would prepare in earnest, Bhuvneshwar doesn’t want to make too many plans as they can always come a cropper due to various reasons.

“I have stopped making long term plans as in the past when I have done that, things haven’t gone in my favour. Be it because of injury or form.

“But yes workload management is something, I will be seriously monitoring along with team management. So yes, since I was unfit for a long time, I had to ensure that I put a lot of emphasis on being fit. We have a lot of cricket ahead along with England tour, so I will try and keep myself fit,” Bhuvneshwar said.