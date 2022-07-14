London: After calling it a day, Wasim Jaffer has grown to be a huge hit on social media – especially Twitter. He has surely dethroned Virender Sehwag as the new social media king. From his banters with Michael Vaughan to his viral memes have always gone down well with fans. Ahead of the second ODI between India and England at the iconic Lord’s, Jaffer has made an unique proposal.Also Read - Virat Kohli vs Deepak Hooda For No. 3 Slot in India's T20 World Cup Squad? Piyush Chawla Answers

With the South African team set to tour England after the completion of India’s campaign, Jaffer wants a tri-series between India, England and South Africa. Also Read - Cricket Association of Uttarakhand Officials Under Interrogation on Charges of Extortion and Death Threats

His tweet read: “SA are in England. Their ODI series starts on 19th July. England v India ODI series finishes on 17th July. I think this could have been a really good Tri Series. Would have been great for the fans as well. Tri series > Bilaterals.” Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs England 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODI Match at Lord’s, London 5:30 PM IST July 14, Thursday

SA are in England. Their ODI series starts on 19th July. England v India ODI series finishes on 17th July. I think this could have been a really good Tri Series. Would have been great for the fans as well. Tri series > Bilaterals. #ENGvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 14, 2022

Meanwhile, India hammered England by 10 wickets in the opening ODI at the Oval. The Rohit Sharma would like to repeat that at the iconic Lord’s in the second game and seal the series in the process.

Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up a career-best of six for 19, was the star of the show for the Indian team and was deservingly awarded the man of the match.