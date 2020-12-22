An Indian fan won hearts during the third and final T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan on Tuesday in McLean, Napier. The fan was present at the venue and his interaction with Pakistan cricketer Faheem Ashraf near the boundary ropes has stolen the show. Also Read - Suresh Raina Arrest: Twitter Reacts on Former India Cricketer's Arrest in Mumbai Night Club Raid

Realising his legs must be paining while fielding near the ropes under the heat, the Indian fan offers to help the Pakistani cricketer. It is a surprise to see the Pakistani cricketer responding to the Indian fan with a smile.

It is heartwarming to see how cricket unifies the two nations that do not share a healthy diplomatic relation. Here is the video that is winning the social space:

An Indian fan showing his love for Faheem Ashraf (Pakistani Player) 💙💚🏏🔥 #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/ucNN1gP2tj — Ahmad ™🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadhaseeb) December 22, 2020

Both India and Pakistan are cricket-crazy nations, where fans worship cricketers as their idols. The talks of resuming bilateral ties between the two nations is something that is always discussed by the boards – but a solution is yet to be found.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has avoided an embarrassing whitewash by winning the third T20I by four wickets. With a win in the first two games, the hosts had already sealed the series.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan opted to bowl. The hosts posted 173 for seven in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a whirlwind 45-ball 63 by Devon Conway. Ashraf was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers with three wickets for 20 runs in four overs.

Chasing 174 to win, Pakistan won the game by four wickets as they gunned down the target with two balls to spare. Mohammad Rizwan starred with a breathtaking 59-ball 89. His knock was laced with 10 fours and three sixes.

Pakistan 177 for 6 (Rizwan 89, Southee 2-25) beat New Zealand 173 for 7 (Conway 63, Ashraf 3-20) by four wickets