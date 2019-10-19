India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly not returning to international cricket at least till January 2020. Bumrah was ruled out of the recent home series against South Africa due to a stress fracture in his back.

He is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

As per The New Indian Express, Bumrah is set to skip the Bangladesh Tests at home even if he manages to get fully fit as the Indian team management is not in a hurry to bring him back. This means, he’ll also miss the limited-overs series against West Indies and Sri Lanka whom India are set to host in December-January.

” His rehabilitation is going along expected lines,” a source was quoted as saying by the English daily. ” Stress fractures are complicated to deal with, but since it was spotted on time and Bu­mrah got adequate rest, there is nothing serious. The Ba­ng­l­a­d­e­sh Tests are still a month away and he will be fit by then. But there are important assignments next year. The idea is to make it smooth for Bumrah. When he is back, he should be at his absolute best.”

He’s being kept fresh for the tours next year and might play against Australia in a three-match ODI series beginning January 14 next year.

The report further added that in light of Hardik Pandya currently recovering from a lower back surgery, Mumbai allrounder Shivam Dube is in contention for the allrounder’s slot for the Bangladesh T20Is starting November 3.