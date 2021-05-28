India FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming

India will play some crucial FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the month of June in the quest to land a place in the Qatar WC. The first hurdle in the way for Men in Blue is Qatar. It will be a high-octane clash with both teams depending on counter-attacking moves. The next clash for India will be against the neighbours Bangladesh and the last of the month will be against another Asian challenger Afghanistan. The hopes are once again lying on captain Sunil Chhetri as he is still a prolific goal-scorer for the Indian team. Ahead of the crucial clashes Team India head coach Igor Stimac said, “Qatar is a fully prepared team, Bangladesh finished their season on May 10, and 23 out of the 28 Afghan players are playing in Europe or USA with their season in full swing.” Here are the details of when and where to watch India’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers matches online and on TV. Also Read - ENG vs POL Dream11 Team Prediction World Cup Qualifiers 2021: Captain, Vice-captain - England vs Poland Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match at Wembley Stadium 12:15 AM IST April 1 Thursday

You can watch India vs Qatar 2021, Live India vs Bangladesh Streaming, India vs Qatar Live Streaming, India FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Match Streaming Online, Live FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Streaming. Also Read - Luxembourg vs Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores And Then Misses a Sitter in 3-1 Win

What are the dates of India’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers?

The schedule for India’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: vs Qatar – June 3, vs Bangladesh – June 7, vs Afghanistan – June 15. Also Read - FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Germany And England Record Dominating Wins, Spain Held by Greece

What are the timings of India’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers?

The timings for India’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: vs Qatar -10:30 PM, vs Bangladesh – 07:30 PM, vs Afghanistan – 07: 30 PM

Which TV channel will broadcast India’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will be telecasted on Star Sports 3 in India.

Where can you live stream India’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

What is India’s squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers?

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh.

DEFENDERS: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhashish Bose.

MIDFIELDERS: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Rowllin Borges, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Suresh Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Abdul Sahal, Yasir Mohammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan.

FORWARDS: Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.