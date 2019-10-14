PK Banerjee, India’s footballing legend, on Monday said that the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has not yet invited him to witness the India versus Bangladesh FIFA World Cup qualifier clash at the Saltlake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday

After India held Qatar to a goalless draw in their away match in last month, there has been a sense of excitement about India’s Group E match. The match will also be the India’s first game at the iconic Saltlake Stadium in eight years and hence, the tickets have been sold out well in advance.

The last time India played in Kolkata is on November 16, 2011 when they took on Malaysia. Sunil Chhetri had netted twice to seal India’s 3-2 win.

The stadium has since then gone through a facelift and hosted the 2017 Under-17 World Cup final.

Banerjee, who stays in the close proximity to the stadium, is also thrilled but lamented that he is yet to receive an invitation to watch the game.

“I’m really excited to see the match. If they invite, I would like to go and watch the full match. But till now, I’ve not got any invitation. I hope they invite me tomorrow,” the octogenarian told PTI.

83-year-old, who had been the 1962 Asian Games winner, said that Bangladesh will give India a good fight despite their low rank.

“India team has improved a lot in the recent past… But it won’t be an easy match. The visitors are expected to put up a fight but ultimately India will win,” concluded Banerjee.