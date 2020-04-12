With India currently under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the unprecedented circumstances have left hospitals in Mizoram facing shortage of blood units. As soon as the news of the shortage reached his ears, India footballer Jeje Lalpekhlua rushed to the help of those in dire need of blood. Also Read - Equestrian Fouaad Mirza Says Tokyo Olympics Postponement Blessing in Disguise For Him

"Due to the lockdown blood units are not readily available nowadays," Lalpekhlua was quoted as saying by PTI. "So the hospital connected with the Young Mizo Association is seeking help. The news reached me and I knew immediately what I needed to do."

The current three-week lockdown that runs till April 15, is in all likeliness to be extended as the number of infected cases are rising everyday.

The Young Mizo Association (YMA) is a non-government voluntary organisation operating primarily in Mizoram and parts of other north-eastern states in India.

“You cannot keep quiet and sit idle during such circumstances,” the 29-year-old said. “Upon receiving the information we chalked out our plan. We headed to the hospital from the Durtlang branch of YMA. Out of 33 who had reported, 27 were deemed fit to donate.”

Lalpekhlua said it was satisfying to have made a contribution in such extreme situation. Globally, the virus has sickened over 1.7 million people and left over 1,00,000 dead.

“It’s not about me or someone else, it’s about the human race that needs to fight together now, more than ever. It is so satisfying that I have been able to play a minor role. I thank the Almighty for giving me the strength,” he said.

“Someone had to stand by them. If a hospital is falling short of blood units, we need to help. We all need to play our part during the crisis. The most difficult part, I understand is to stay at home. But it’s very necessary. The longer we stay at home, the faster will India heal,” he added.