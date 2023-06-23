Home

India Found Perfect Finisher In Rinku Singh After MS Dhoni, Feels Shreevats Goswami | EXCLUSIVE

Rinku Singh finished as KKR's highest run-getter in IPL 2023 with 474 runs from 14 runs matches at a strike rate of 149.52. While chasing Rinku smashed 305 runs from 7 matches.

Rinku Singh and MS Dhoni in IPL 2023. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Just before the West Indies series at home last year, Rohit Sharma told reporters the India team are yet to find a ‘finisher’ after MS Dhoni retired. One year down the line, the Indian team might have found the missing link in Rinku Singh, feels Shreevats Goswami.

The young gun from Aligarh set the Indian Premier League on fire for Kolkata Knight Riders. Coming to bat at No.6, the southpaw playes some brilliant knocks with the last-over win over Gujarat Titans where he hit five sixes in the final over, being the highlight.

Goswami stated there can’t be a second MS Dhoni but India have got his successor in Rinku and should groom him for the future. “We can’t get another MS Dhoni. So we should not look for another MS Dhoni,” Goswami told India.com and Cricket Country on Friday in an exclusive interaction.

“If you are looking at a keeper-batter, you may look at Jitesh Sharma, although he hasn’t got many opportunities. There is Rinku Singh who has played for KKR and has done very very well, he could be your finisher,” added Goswami, who won the U-19 World Cup for India in 2008.

The 25-year-old finished as KKR’s highest run-getter in IPL 2023 with 474 runs from 14 runs matches at a strike rate of 149.52. While chasing Rinku smashed 305 runs from seven matches with his average and strike rate reading 152.50 and 174.28, respectively.

He also became the third player to score 400 runs in an IPL season at No.5 or lower with a 50-plus average and 140-plus strike rate. Goswami also stated unlike in West Indies and South Africa, Indian batters do not have the ability to hit big sixes.

“Apart from that, I don’t really see anyone because I don’t think Indian batters are not built for hitting long sixes. Hardik Pandya is one but he has been batting up the order lately for his franchise. Dhruv Jurel is one name who can be groomed for that slot but it is too early to put him in that list,” he added.

Pakistan Are Darkhorses In 2023 World Cup

While a place in the Indian batting lineup is unlikely in the upcoming ODI World Cup is unlikely for Rinku, he can be groomed keeping the T20 World Cup in mind in USA and West Indies. Speaking about the 2023 World Cup later this year, Goswami picked India, Australia, England and New Zealand as his four semifinalists with Pakistan being the dark horse.

“Pakistan have got a great bowling line-up. I am not too sure about their batting and it also depends on which venue Pakistan is playing. If they play at Eden Gardens, then definitely their pace bowling will come in handy. If they are playing in Chennai, I don’t think the Chepauk pitch helps pacers that much. But again if they are playing at Wankhede Stadium, their pacers will have upper hand,” he concluded.

(Interview Taken By Ankit Banerjee)

