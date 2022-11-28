‘India have To Drop Sanju Samson To Maintain The Balance Of The Team’: Wasim Jaffer

Many cricket supporters believe that Pant should have been dropped instead of Sanju Samson for the second ODI against New Zealand on Sunday, November 27.

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes that Team India have have to bench Sanju Samson if they want a deep bowling option in playing XI while playing ODI.

During a discussion with ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer explained how there isn’t any other top-order batter that the Men in Blue can afford to drop in 50-over cricket. The former India opener said that while it’s unfortunate, Samson has to make way for an all-rounder when the likes of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja aren’t available.

Many cricket supporters believe that Pant should have been dropped instead of Sanju Samson for the second ODI against New Zealand on Sunday, November 27. Jaffer has a different take on the topic.

Former India opener pointed out that Pant has been appointed as the vice-captain for the 3-match ODI series against the Blackcaps. He also said that the left-hander has not done much wrong in his recent appearances in ODI cricket.

“When you look at India’s top five, there isn’t anyone that you can drop. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill are at the top, and then there’s Shreyas Iyer, who has been in tremendous form in ODIs. You can’t think of dropping Suryakumar Yadav.” Said former opener

“Rishabh Pant is the vice-captain of the team and has been impressive in this particular format. So when you want to add a sixth bowler, Sanju Samson is the one who has to make way. India has to drop him to maintain the balance of the team when they play without Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.” Also added.

The second ODI between India and New Zealand was called off after just 12.5 overs due to rain. The two sides will next be seen in action on Wednesday, November 30.

The third and final fixture of the rubber will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The hosts New Zealand lead the series 1-0.