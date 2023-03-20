Home

Sports

India Haven’t Been Able To Handle Pressure In ICC Tournament Knockouts: Mohammad Hafeez

India Haven’t Been Able To Handle Pressure In ICC Tournament Knockouts: Mohammad Hafeez

India are yet to win any ICC trophy since their Champions Trophy triumph in 2013 under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Mohammad Hafeez is a former Pakistan captain. (Image: Twitter)

Doha: Former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez believes that Indian players lack confidence when in comes to the knockout matches of any ICC tournaments that has resulted them a 10-year trophy drought in global competitions.

Since winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 under MS Dhoni, the Indian team have never laid hands on an ICC trophy. With ODI World Cup at home later this year and a new skipper in place, India can hope for change in fortunes.

You may like to read

“You cannot compare playing domestic cricket with international cricket. In the same manner, you cannot compare the pressure in playing a bilateral series with knockouts of an ICC tournament.

“We have seen in the recent past that India haven’t been able to handle the pressure. They lost crunch matches, semifinal and even couldn’t qualify,” Hafeez was quoted as saying to Sports Tak on the sidelines of the Legends League Cricket.

“They lost the 2017 Champions trophy. I believe it’s a pinching point for India to prove again by performing well in an ICC event,” added the former Pakistan all-rounder.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.