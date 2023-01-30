Home

Sports

India Head Coach Graham Reid Resigns Following Hockey World Cup 2023 Debacle

India Head Coach Graham Reid Resigns Following Hockey World Cup 2023 Debacle

Graham Reid was appointed India's head coach in April 2019 and led the team to a historic bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Under Graham Reid India won Tokyo Olympics bronze. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India head coach Graham Reid has stepped down from his position after their pre-mature Hockey World Cup 2023 exit earlier this month. Along with Reid, analytical coach Greg Clark and scientific advisor Mitchell David Pemberton also stepped down.

Hosts India started as favourites in the Hockey World Cup 2023, that concluded on Sunday with Germany emerging triumphant.

Placed in Pool D, India finished second in the group behind England to advance into the crossover round. In the crossovers, India lost 4-5 to New Zealand in shootout to bow out of the tournament.

It was under Reid India won the Tokyo Olympics bronze in 2021. The 58-year-old was appointed as India head coach in April 2019. He submitted his resignation to Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey.

“It is now time for me to step aside and hand over the reigns to the next management,” Reid said, announcing his retirement.

“It has been an honour and privilege to work with the team and Hockey India and I have enjoyed every moment of this epic journey. I wish the team all the very best,” he added.