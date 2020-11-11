India men’s hockey forward Gurjant Singh feels there’s more scope for him to improve his game in order to execute his role in the team perfectly. Targeting a regular berth in the national team, Gurjant wants to bring more accuracy to his game. Also Read - Farmed Minks Can Spread Coronavirus as Denmark Decides to Curb Their Population, Should Indians Worry?

"Playing against top teams like Belgium and Netherlands was a great exposure for me. I feel there is more that I can do in order to improve and execute my role to perfection. These next few months will be important for me and I hope I can prove my mettle ahead of the Olympic Games," Gurjant said.

The core probable group of Indian men's team has been living together at the Sports Authority of India's centre in Bengaluru since August this year after coronavirus-enforced break of six weeks.

During this time, Gurjant states, he has assessed his game and spoken with the seniors to about the various aspects he can work on including right positioning and timing.

“I think as Chief Coach Graham says, we need to make the most of the situation and utilize this time off competition to introspect about our own game,” he said.

I have in these past months tried to pin point the areas I am not up to the mark and I have also been speaking to other forwards in the group about right positioning and timing. Players like Sunil, Akashdeep, Ramandeep have all been quite helpful in this regard,” he added.

He admits that living in a bio-secure isn’t easy as the rules have to be strictly adhered to with limited movements. However, the bond the players share among themselves has made the task easy.

“It is not easy going about a set routine and living in a bio-bubble where moving around out of the permitted zones within the campus is prohibited. The rules are followed to the T and these circumstances can be challenging for any player. We couldn’t have done it without the team-bonding we share and the support we have received from the Coaching Staff who themselves have not stepped out of the Campus since the last nine months. They have become our family away from home,” he said.