India in race to host Women’s Champions Trophy 2027 as Sri Lanka loses rights?

The ICC may move the 2027 Women’s Champions Trophy from Sri Lanka, with India currently the leading choice to host the six-team tournament. Read the full story to know all the details.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/india-in-race-to-host-womens-champions-trophy-2027-as-sri-lanka-loses-rights-8513887/ Copy

India may hosts the ICC Women's Champions Trophy 2027

The first ICC Women’s Champions Trophy could be moved from Sri Lanka, with India now the main choice to host the tournament in 2027. The ICC took away Sri Lanka’s hosting rights after concerns about the government’s role in Sri Lanka Cricket.

India leads race to host Women’s Champions Trophy as Sri Lanka’s participation in doubt

As per an India Today report, the ICC may soon decide the new host, with India currently leading the race to hold the six-team tournament in February 2027.

The change has also raised doubts about whether Sri Lanka will take part in the tournament. “Yes, it has been moved out of Sri Lanka. It will be played at another venue, but as of now, I am not sure where it will be played.”

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is currently being run by a government-appointed Transformation Committee. The committee was formed to bring changes to the cricket board, including updates to its rules and management system.

ICC blocks SLC from board meetings over Government-appointed committee

However, the ICC does not recognise this interim body because of its political links. As a result, SLC officials have also been stopped from attending ICC Board meetings since the committee took charge.

“The ICC does not recognise politically appointed interim administrations and has refused to allow SLC representatives to attend ICC Board meetings since the Transformation Committee took over,” the report said.

The ICC had also spoken about the issue in July. “The ICC Board received an update on Sri Lanka Cricket and noted progress towards a revised Constitution. It reiterated the need for elections to be held as soon as possible and agreed that Sri Lanka Cricket would continue to be unable to be represented at ICC Board meetings for the time being.”

The Transformation Committee has made a new draft of SLC’s rules and sent it to the sports minister. But the new rules still need legal approval before they can be sent to Parliament.

“That process, however, is unlikely to be completed quickly, leaving the question of when SLC will return to an elected administration recognised by the ICC.”