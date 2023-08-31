Home

Indian football team are invincible in 2023 and now they shift their focus to foreign tournaments to face higher ranked countries.

Robin Singh playing for India (L). Indian Football Team (R).

New Delhi: Indian Football Team are on a brilliant run in 2023 as the Blue Tigers are now unbeaten in 11 straight international matches. Sunil Chhetri and Co have pocketed every possible tournaments they have played in, which includes the Tri-Nation series, Intercontinental Cup and also the SAFF Championship. Taking their brilliant run of form in consideration, ex India footballer and former East Bengal and Bengaluru FC star, Robin Singh have sent a warning to all the big guns and have backed the national team to do well in AFC Asian Cup in January-February 2024. India will face the likes of giants Australia, Syria and Uzbekistan in the Asian Cup group stage and Robin is very much confident that the Blue Tigers will get at least two wins out of it in the very first round.

”The game’s are going to be tough. Out of the three games, I am looking forward to get three wins to be honest. The games coming before the Asian Cup will be important to see how we can get there. At the Asian Cup, I am hoping to get two wins. I believe in my country. The kind of performance they’ve put up with a 11-match unbeaten streak, 400 + minutes without conceding, these are the numbers you can match European teams with. Obviously, the Australian game will be the toughest. I say two wins, because we are not a team anymore that participate, we are a team now that goes onto win games. I am not saying it to show, the numbers prove our point”, Singh told to India.com in an exclusive interaction.

WHO WILL WIN THE DURAND CUP 2023 ?

A newly revamped East Bengal side under the tutelage of Carles Cuadrat have made their way to the Final of Durand Cup for the first time in 19 years after staging a thrilling comeback against NorthEast United. On the other hand, defending ISL Champions, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns against FC Goa in the second semi-final on Thursday hoping to set a Kolkata Derby showdown on 3rd September. The 33-year old tips the Mariners to lift the title.

”As a fan of football, we would love to see a derby in the final. On the other hand, FC Goa have built a strong team. The quarters between Mumbai and Mohun Bagan was the biggest match of the tournament as of now. Super Giants beating Mumbai, make them highly favourites to do it. But if I have to pick one, then it will be Mohun Bagan Super Giant”, he said.

INDIA NEED PASSIONATE COACHES LIKE IGOR STIMAC

The Croatian, Stimac has been sitting at the hotseat of Indian football since 2019 and in his initial years, he was not up to the mark as India were not getting results. Since 2022, India have bagged a second successive AFC Asian Cup qualification and the coach have led to 3 consecutive tournament wins, making a total of 4 international trophies under the 55-year old’s belt as India manager. He has also appealed to PM Narendra Modi to get both the Men’s and Women’s national team to Asian Games 2023. At the same time, he has been very involved with the fans and his players and we’ve also got to see his animated character while managing India at the touch-line. When asked about his passion for India, the ex India striker said that the country needs such passionate and emotional people like him.

”I think the passion runs in the country and Igor Stimac is alongside with it. He knows what football means to the country. He is playing his part and he’s doing very well and making sure that Indian football goes forward. So when the passion you speak of, we are passionate in general. I have met Igor Stimac and he is an emotional man. Look at how many times, he was sent off during the SAFF Championship (laughs). You want such people to be associated with. Whenever I speak with him, he’s always speaking of other players and not just one player who does well. Everyone who does well is spoken of”, the MyProtein ambassador shared.

PREVIEW TO ASIAN CUP

Starting from September, India will be participating in a number of tournaments, which includes the Kings Cup in Thailand, the Asian Games in China, the historic Merdeka Tournament in Malaysia and the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers before the Blue Tigers travel to Qatar for the big ticket Asian Cup. Robin says that it important to keep on winning and these tournaments will give a good preview of what India can do at the big stage.

”I think it is important to continue form. The more you play, the more you get cohesive as a unit. These tournaments are a good preview to the Asian Cup in January. Continuing the winning momentum is very important and at the same time, Igor Stimac will also look to exploit stronger teams, we might face at the coming tournaments. Every gameplan is different from the other but you need to know, what to bring to the table. So this will definitely help Igor Stimac understand, what more he can help the team achieve”, he said.

”Every game including the U-23 Asian Games, you will have that pool of players that can join the national team, if needed for the tournament in January. Injuries are inevitable and hope nobody gets injured before January and if does happen, the coach will get another pool of players to choose from. So all these tournaments before the Asian Cup will help the coach understand to win or go high as possible in January”, he added.

IT IS NOT JUST ABOUT ‘SUNIL AND CO’

Robin Singh doesn’t like the word ‘Sunil and Co’, whenever it is spoken of. He feels that India is more than captain Sunil Chhetri. He has spoken highly of East Bengal stars, Naorem Mahesh Singh and Nandha Kumar Sekar. There is the brilliance of Lallianzuala Chhangte and not to forget about Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, youngster Gurkirat Singh and India’s star defender Anwar Ali.

”Mahesh has been standing out for the national team, the coach speaks so good things about him and their is Chhangte. There are so many players, he speaks of highly and he wants to take them forward. Nandha has been brilliant. He’s been an integral part of Odisha FC and now he has shifted to East Bengal. You have two lightning fast, electrifying wingers on both sides, Nandha and Mahesh and they are doing well for East Bengal as well. If you play so consistently for club football, it gives you the confidence to do the same in the national team. They are great players, they’ve got pace on them, delivery on them, have got the vision and are confident enough to take shots towards goal. It’s not just about ‘Sunil and Co’. We have Sahal, Thapa, Gurkeerat, Anwar Ali to name a few”.

BAN ON FOREIGNERS IN STATE LEAGUES

In one of the big moves made by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), India’s state leagues will no longer feature foreigners in the squad and have stressed on an all India squad to give chance to more home-grown talents. On asked about the move, we also asked was it a big blow to the foreigners or not. Specially the foreign students, who depend a lot on these leagues to cherish their professional football dream and run their livelihood in India.

”I think, as far as the state leagues are concerned, adding more Indian players will lead to you find talents. Yeah, everybody has to find a way to earn and it’s about equal opportunities to the youth of the country and that’s important. In our country, I want to see new talents and professional footballers coming up. For the same reason, if you can have an all Indian squad and that’s gonna give a bigger pool of talents to choose”, Robin made it clear about his opinion.

TEAMS TO WATCH OUT FOR IN ISL 2023-24

”East Bengal has done really well so far (in the Durand Cup). In the last couple of years, there was always this question that they are not up to the mark. I would love to see what they can bring to the table. Apart from them, Mumbai have been a consistent team and they have to do it again. Bengaluru FC had a brilliant second-half in the last season. This time, they haven’t gone out and brought everybody. They have roped in 2-3 foreigners and have kept the core of the team, which is very important. Simon Grayson has taken the side to three finals and obviously he would like to do it again. There is FC Goa as well and there is also Odisha FC. I am also looking forward to Punjab FC. I have been part of their set-up and they are a very professional club. They would love to perform at the highest level. It will be an interesting league as so many teams are built well and it will be competitive, something which we all want to see”, he told.

REVIVAL OF INDIA’S ‘LOST’ MAJOR TOURNAMENTS

Recently AIFF has revied the Federation Cup after a gap of 6 long years. The existing Super Cup has also been included in the calendar after the COVID-19 Pandemic. Singh feels that more competitions need to be added to the season like the IFA Shield, Rovers Cup and DCM trophy for example so that the 40-game season quota is fulfilled.

”I think, the most important is the number of games for club football. If you look at the ISL and see Premier League, something you look up to, EPL has 40 games a season and we have 20. So we need 20 more games if not more. So the tournaments that can fulfil the 40-game criteria alongside international games that should help football grow a lot. So as far as revival of tournaments is concerned, our country’s footballing heritage is beautiful and what we can do to revive that, I think we should”, Robin opined.

WHO IS AFTER SUNIL CHHETRI ?

In a virtual press-conference, few months back India.com interacted with captain Sunil Chhetri and we asked him, ‘Who is after you to take the national team forward ?’ In reply, he named five possible candidates in Sandesh Jhingan, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Rowlin Borges and Rahul Bheke to be the next leader. As far as his position is concerned, he said that India might not find a proper replacement right away but there’s nothing to worry about, players will come up.

Robin agreed to what Sunil said and he also believes that these 5 possible names will lead the team in future. At the same time, he named the likes of Manvir Singh and Ishan Pandita who can take his position.

”I think what Sunil has done for club and country is amazing and commendable. I’ve had the honour of playing alongside him, which is actually brilliant. With that being said, he is completely right. It will be one of these boys to take the team forward. I think there are many boys who can also come. I don’t think he’s going anywhere and anytime soon as of now. With that being said, you’ve got Manvir coming in the ranks as well. He is being versatile. He can play as a striker and at the same time, he can also play as a winger. Ishan is someone, who doesn’t have enough goals under his belt, but his movement off the ball and his runs behind defenders are great. That’s something Sunil has been pointing out and stating that there might not be a replacement for him right away but there’s somebody will come, which is fair. I think the number of games, Sunil has under his belt, it is something the next striker should look at”.

”But as far as leaders are concerned, the calmness Amrinder brings is brilliant. The pillar of strength Gurpreet brings is amazing. The die-heart attitude Sandesh brings is amazing as well. The simplicity of passing the ball with Borges is amazing and with Bheke, a no non-sense defender is somebody you need. He can be tough, whenever you want and you can change him as you like. There is Pritam as well, one of those quite leaders. But he leads the team. For goals, you can also look upto Mahesh, Nandha and Chhangte. There are a lot of boys and definitely Indian football’s future is bright. That’s important”, he concluded.

Robin Singh is currently an ambassador of MyProtien and he is focusing more on commentary and expert talk shows. He is also planning to start a podcast which will cover Indian sports and football in general and he is always ready to nurture talents for the future, guiding them with proper diet and supplements, something which he has been grateful to learn from MyProtien.

