England-New Zealand: Umpiring again faced the heat throughout the tournament for his inconsistency in decision making. The Cup final was no different as Dharamasena bagged the limelight once again for the wrong decisions. He got a decision of Jason Roy wrong again. Roy apparently was out and because the umpire had not raised his finger the decision went against the fielding team. A renowned Indian journalist has come out in the open and spoken about the fine margins in sport. He has brilliantly cited the example of the Kohli dismissal against Boult to the one of Roy. According to him, both looked similar but the decisions were different. Fans also seem to agree with him. “Fine margins of sport.. @ imVkohli given lbw to a 50-50 umpires call; Jason Roy gets away with the same umpires call when he looked pretty plumb.

Fine margins of sport.. @imVkohli given lbw to a 50-50 umpires call; Jason Roy gets away with the same umpires call when he looked pretty plumb.. #CWC19Final — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 14, 2019

Here is how fans reacted:

Rajdeep there is a safe logic here from English umpires. In doubtful scenario give out so in appeal if not out a shameless sorry will work & in case undecided the batsman is out anyway😜 Apply opposite logic in other case DO NOT give out and in case even 10% doubt its not out 😛 — Dharmendra S jadaun (@dsjadoun07) July 14, 2019

Blind fans can’t take it… Kohli is arrogant so he deserved it is their logic. 😂

Only question is are the Indian fans worst among all? 😂 — JITHU G (@JITHUG5) July 14, 2019

I think the white umpires are biased in this tournament. Jason Roy was out exactly in similar fashion Virat was. Indian was given out and Roy not out. It’s hightime we have 3 umpires as third umpires with majority decision as final. — NZOZ (@nathan_nzoz) July 14, 2019

Meanwhile, after winning the toss and batting first under overcast conditions on a stage as big as the final of the World Cup requires grit and that is exactly what New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson showed against England at the Lords. While it would be unfair to call the efforts of his batsmen outstanding, a total of 241/8 in the final can always be tricky for the opposition, especially when you have a bowling attack that is known to defend low totals well.