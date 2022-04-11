Port Elizabeth: South Africa completed a clean sweep against Bangladesh in the second Test by beating the visitors by 332 runs on the fourth day after comprehensively winning the first Test by 220 runs. With the series win, South Africa now find themselves in the second spot of the latest ICC World Test Championship points table released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.Also Read - Why MS Dhoni Was Not Allowed to Wear The Insignia in The World Cup - Ex-CoA Chief Vinod Rai Explains

Australia are still leading the table with 72 points out of the eight matches played. South Africa's series win has helped India climb up the ladder by two places and are currently occupying third place with 77 points.

The ranking is decided by the percentage of points (PCT) earned by each team after the completion of each Test match or series. India won their last Test series against Sri Lanka on home soil while Australia continued their dominance at the top of the table by winning the third Test against Pakistan and with that series (1-0) after the first two Test matches ended in a draw.

Pakistan have now slipped behind India, and are currently placed fourth in the table, having lost the series against Australia at home. So far, Pakistan have won three Tests out of the seven played and have 52.38 (PCT) with two losses to their name and an equal number of draws.

Sri Lanka, after the series loss against India, find themselves in the fifth spot with a 50.00 (PCT) with two wins and two losses to their names.

England are right at the bottom of table – having won only one game so far out of the 12 Tests played.