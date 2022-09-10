Kanpur: Sachin Tendulkar-led India legends team sweat out in Kanpur ahead of their first match against South Africa legends in the Road Safety World Series on Saturday in Kanpur. In the training season, Green Park Hostel colts stole the show as they showed excellent display of bowling to dismiss legends like Sachin and Yuvraj.Also Read - IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Road Safety T20 World Series: India Legends vs South Africa Legends - Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur at 7:30 PM IST September 10 Saturday

As per Dainik Bhaskar, the youngsters during the training session, one by one with their spin and fast-bowling prowess got the better of Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar To Lead Indian Legends In Road Safety World Series Season 2 Starting From September 10 In Kanpur

Other members of the team in Suresh Raina, Munaf Patel, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha were also seen in net the sessions.

In the RSWS, each side will play five group stage matches, with the top four teams after the league stage facing each other in the semi-finals. The winners of the semis will naturally compete for the trophy on Saturday, October 1.

Green Park in Kanpur, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, and Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur are the four selected venues that will host the second edition of the Road Safety World Series.

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma.