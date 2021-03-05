India Legends vs Bangaldesh Legends Live Streaming

The former cricketers will be back on the field on Friday as the Road Safety World Series T20 will resume with India Legends locking horns against the Bangladesh Legends. Batting great Sachin Tendulkar will lead the Indian team which have legendary players like Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, ‏Virender Sehwag and Mohammed Kaif. While Bangladesh also have some top-class players of their time – Abdur Razzaq, Mushfiqur Rahman, Khalid Mashud. India will be favourites to win the clash as they have so far played two games and managed to win both while it will be the first game for Bangladesh Legends in the tournament. Here are the details of when and where to watch India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television.

The excitement of T20I cricket continues as Road Safety World Series T20 between India Legends vs Bangladesh is all set to get underway on Monday. You can watch India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends 2021, Live Cricket Streaming, India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Live Streaming, Road Safety World Series T20, India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Live Match Streaming Online, and, India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Live Cricket Streaming on Voot. Find Voot Live, Voot Live details, Live Match Streaming details below.

When is India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match?

The India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match will be played on Friday, March 5.

What are the timings of the India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match?

The India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match will start at 07:00 PM IST.

Where is the India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match being played?

The India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match?

The India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match will be telecasted on Colors Cineplex, Rishtey Cineplex, and Colors in India.

Where can you live stream the India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match?

The India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match will live stream on Voot App JioTV in India.

What are the Squads for the India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match?

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Mohammad Kaif, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Sanjay Bangar, Abey Kuruvilla, Sameer Dighe

Bangladesh Legends Squad: Nafees Iqbal, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Abdur Razzaq, Mushfiqur Rahman, Khalid Mashud (wk), Khaled Mahmud, Mohammad Rafique, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, MD.Sharif, Mohammad Nazimuddin, Mamoon Rashid, Alamgir Kabir, Hanan Sarkar