Live Match Streaming Road Safety World Series T20

The hosts are in top form in the tournament and look to be overwhelming favourites when they take on their English counterparts on Tuesday. England would also be confident coming into the game as they tasted success against Bangladesh in the tournament opener.

When is India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match?

The India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match will be played on Tuesday, March 9.

What are the timings of the India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match?

The India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match will start at 07:00 PM IST.

Where is the India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match being played?

The India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match?

The India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match will be telecasted on Colors Cineplex, Rishtey Cineplex, and Colors in India.

Where can you live stream the India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match?

The India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match will live stream on Voot App JioTV in India.

IN-L vs EN-L Predicted Playing XIs

India Legends: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha, Irfan Pathan, Vinay Kumar, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha

England Legends: Phil Mustard, Kevin Pieterson, Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Gavin Hamilton, James Tredwell, Chris Tremlett, Ryan Sidebottom, Matthew Hoggard, Kabir Ali, Monty Panesar

IN-L vs EN-L Full Squads

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Noel David

England Legends: Kevin Pietersen (captain), Phil Mustard (wk), Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Monty Panesar, Matthew Hoggard, Usman Afzaal, Sajid Mahmood, Jonathan Trott, Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Gavin Hamilton, Kabir Ali, James Tredwell, Chris Tremlett