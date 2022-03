India Legends vs Pakistan Legends Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: India Legends vs Pakistan Legends toss between India Legends vs Pakistan Legends will take place at 6:00 PM IST

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

India Legends vs Pakistan Legends Dream11 Team

Mohammad Asaduddin, Nayan Mongia, Imran Nazir (vc), Salman Butt, Yasir Hameed, Mohammad Azharuddin (c), Naved-ul-Hasan, Abdur Rehman, Mohammad Irfan, Amit Bhandari, Narendra Hirwani.

India Legends vs Pakistan Legends Probable Playing 11

India Legends: Mohammad Asaduddin, Nayan Mongia (wk), Saba Karim, Ajay Sharma, Mohammad Azharuddin (c), Rajesh Chauhan, Jai Prakash Yadav, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Vikram Singh, Amit Bhandari, Narendra Hirwani.

Pakistan Legends: Imran Nazir (c), Salman Butt, Yasir Hameed, Naved Latif, Adnan Akmal (wk), Taufeeq Umar, Naved-ul-Hasan, Abdur Rehman, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Sami, Abdur Rauf.