India Legends vs Pakistan Legends Live Streaming UAE Friendship Cup 2022

India Legends vs Pakistan Legends UAE Friendship Cup 2022: Here are the details of when and where to watch the IND-L vs PAK-L live cricket matches online in India. You can watch IN vs PK Live Stream cricket matches Online on Fancode. India vs Pakistan UAE Friendship Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: Watch IN vs PK Live Stream cricket matches Online on Fancode.Also Read - India Legends vs Pakistan Legends Dream11 Team Prediction, UAE Friendship Cup 2022, Match 06: Ind Legends vs Pak Legends Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Sharjah at 6:30 PM IST Mar 7 Mon

When is the India vs Pakistan UAE Friendship Cup 2022 2022 Match?

The India Legends vs Pakistan Legends match will take place on Monday March 07 in Sharjah. Also Read - Indian Women's Team Shares a Heart-Warming Moment With Pak Skipper Bismah Maroof's Daughter | Watch Video

What is the timing of India vs Pakistan UAE Friendship Cup 2022 2022 Match?

The India Legends vs Pakistan Legends match will start on 6:30 PM IST. Also Read - Women's World Cup: India Thrash Pakistan By 107 Runs in Opening Match

Where is the India vs Pakistan UAE Friendship Cup 2022 2022 Match?

The India Legends vs Pakistan Legends match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Where can you live stream the India vs Pakistan UAE Friendship Cup 2022 2022 Match?

The India Legends vs Pakistan Legends match will stream live on Fancode.

India Legends vs Pakistan Legends Probable Playing XI

India Legends: Mohammad Asaduddin, Nayan Mongia (wk), Saba Karim, Ajay Sharma, Mohammad Azharuddin (c), Rajesh Chauhan, Jai Prakash Yadav, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Vikram Singh, Amit Bhandari, Narendra Hirwani.

Pakistan Legends: Imran Nazir (c), Salman Butt, Yasir Hameed, Naved Latif, Adnan Akmal (wk), Taufeeq Umar, Naved-ul-Hasan, Abdur Rehman, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Sami, Abdur Rauf.