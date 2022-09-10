Kanpur: Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends take on Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa Legends at the tournament opener in Kanpur. In the RSWS, each side will play five group stage matches, with the top four teams after the league stage facing each other in the semi-finals. The winners of the semis will naturally compete for the trophy on Saturday. South Africa will have the likes of Makhaya Ntini, Johan Botha and Jacques Rudolph in the team and on the other hand Sachin’s team will have the likes of Harbhajan, Yuvraj Singh and the Pathan brothers in the side.Also Read - IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Road Safety T20 World Series: India Legends vs South Africa Legends - Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur at 7:30 PM IST September 10 Saturday

What is the timing of the Road Safety World Series match India Legends vs South Africa Legends ?

The Road Safety World Series match India Legends vs South Africa Legends will be played on Saturday (September 10) from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards. Also Read - IND Legends Sweat it Out Ahead of First Match Against SA Legends in RSWS; Green Park Hostel Youngsters Dismiss Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh in Training

Where is the Road Safety World Series match India Legends vs South Africa Legends going to be played?

The Road Safety World Series match India Legends vs South Africa Legends will be played at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar To Lead Indian Legends In Road Safety World Series Season 2 Starting From September 10 In Kanpur

Where can I watch the Road Safety World Series match India Legends vs South Africa Legends on TV ?

The Road Safety World Series match India Legends vs South Africa Legends will be telecasted live on Colors Cineplex and Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the Road Safety World Series match India Legends vs South Africa Legends in India?

The Road Safety World Series match India Legends vs South Africa Legends will be live streamed on Voot.

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma.

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (C), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, Johan van der Wath, Lance Klusener, L. Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne van Vyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, and Zander de Bruyn.