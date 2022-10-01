Raipur: Brilliant knocks by Naman Ojha and Irfan Pathan powered India Legends to the finals of Road Safety World Series 2022 with a five-wicket win over Australia Legends in the first semi-final at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, here on Thursday. It will be a repeat of the RSWS 2021 finals as India Legends will battle it out against Sri Lanka Legends yet again in the final of 2022.Also Read - IC vs MNT Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2022: India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers - Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur at 7:30 PM IST October 01 Saturday

TOSS: The Road Safety T20 World Series toss between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will take place at 7.00 PM IST – October 1. Also Read - IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Women's Asia Cup: Captain, Vice-Captain – India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sylhet District Stadium 1 PM IST October 1st, Saturday

Time: 7.30 PM IST. Also Read - GJG vs BHK Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2022: Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings - Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur at 7:30 PM IST September 30 Friday

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

SL-L vs BD-L My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha

Batters: Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Asela Gunaratne

All-rounders: Yusuf Pathan (vc), Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Ishan Jayaratne

Bowlers: Pragyan Ojha, Nuwan Kulasekara, Jeevan Mendis

SL-L vs BD-L Probable Playing XI

India Legends:

Naman Ojha (wk), Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Rajesh Pawar, Munaf Patel and Abhimanyu Mithun.

Sri Lanka Legends:

Mahela Udawatte, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Ishan Jayaratne, Chamara Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana and Nuwan Kulasekara.