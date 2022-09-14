Kanpur: Having won their opening encounters, India Legends, will take on West Indies Legends in match number six of the Road Safety World Series 2022 at Green Park Stadium here on Wednesday.Also Read - IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Road Safety T20 World Series: India Legends vs West Indies Legends - Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur at 7:30 PM IST September 14 Wednesday

West Indies Legends — who registered a comprehensive 9-wicket win over Bangladesh in their season opener — will be bolstered with the arrival of their skipper Brian Lara. Lara — who missed the opening game due to personal reasons — arrived in Kanpur on Monday.

What is the timing of the Road Safety World Series match India Legends vs West Indies Legends ?

The Road Safety World Series match India Legends vs West Indies Legends will be played on Wednesday (September 14) from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Road Safety World Series match India Legends vs West Indies Legends going to be played?

The Road Safety World Series match India Legends vs West Indies Legends will be played at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.

Where can I watch the Road Safety World Series match India Legends vs West Indies Legends on TV ?

The Road Safety World Series match India Legends vs West Indies Legends will be telecasted live on Colors Cineplex and Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the Road Safety World Series match India Legends vs West Indies Legends in India?

The Road Safety World Series match India Legends vs West Indies Legends will be live streamed on Voot.

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (c), Dwayne Smith, Dave Mohammed, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt, William Perkins(w), Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell