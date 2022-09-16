India Legends vs World Giants T20 Weather Report, Legends League Cricket 2022: The Legends League Cricket (LLC) carnival is all set to take off in Kolkata from September 16 as cricketing legends descended in the City of Joy on Thursday. A special benefit match between India Maharajas and Team World Giants will kick-start the much-awaited season of the league in India for the first time in Kolkata on September 16.Also Read - INM vs WOG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2022: India Maharajas vs World Giants - Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Eden Garden, Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST September 16 Friday

However, there are chances of rain during the match which can play spoilsport to fans’ excitement. With a maximum of 33 degrees and a minimum of 26 degrees, there is a 50% chance of precipitation during the match. Also Read - Virender Sehwag Starts Training in Nets For Legends League Cricket Benefit Match; Watch VIRAL Video

“After a long time, we are going to play and the feeling of coming back to a tournament is pulsating for us. As former cricketers, we miss cricket and miss the feeling of playing amidst the hooting and cheering. I hope it becomes an annual event for everyone so that the younger lot not only enjoys watching contemporary cricketers but also gets to watch the former cricketers and legends entertain them,” the once-dreaded off-spinner said. Also Read - Legends League Cricket: John Buchanan And Lalchand Rajput Named Coaches For Benefit Match At Eden Gardens on September 16

Squads:

World Giants Squad: Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Lendl Simmons, Sanath Jayasuriya, Eoin Morgan(c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Jonty Rhodes, Brett Lee, Mitchell Johnson, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Kevin O Brien, Asghar Afghan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Nathan McCullum, Matt Prior

India Maharajas Squad: Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly(c), Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel(w), Harbhajan Singh, Joginder Sharma, RP Singh, S Sreesanth, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Ashok Dinda, Stuart Binny, Ajay Jadeja, Reetinder Sodhi, Naman Ojha