India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shahid Afridi vs Gautam Gambhir LCC Match Online And On TV in India

Here are the details of when and where to watch India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, Legends League cricket first match online and on TV in India.

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Live Streaming: India Maharajas will take on Asia Lions in the opening match of the third edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Friday.

The third edition of the LLC Masters, with top legendary cricketers who have carved out many historic moments, gives fans an opportunity to watch their heroes of yesteryears.

Former Pakistan captains Shahid Afridi, Misbah-Ul-Haq and Shoaib Akhtar along with pacers Mohammad Amir, Sohail Tanvir and Abdul Razzaq will once again be seen in action.

When and where will Shahid Afridi vs Gautam Gambhir Legends League Cricket match take place?

The LLC match between Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir will take place on March 10, 2023, at 8:30 PM (IST) and will be played at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

Where we can watch Shahid Afridi vs Gautam Gambhir LCC match in India?

The live broadcast for fans around the world will commence at 8:00 p.m. IST (5:30 p.m. AST, local Qatar time) on the Star Sports Network. Fans can stream the matches on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode as well.

Schedule:

March 10: India Maharajas v/s Asia Lions, Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

March 11: World Giants v/s India Maharajas, Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

March 12: Rest Day

March 13: Asia Lions v/s World Giants, Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

March 14: Asia Lions v/s India Maharajas, Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

March 15: India Maharajas v World Giants, Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

March 16: World Giants v/s Asia Lions, Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

March 17: Rest Day

March 18: Eliminator, 2nd Position v/s 3rd Position, Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

March 19: Rest Day

March 20: Final, Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar.

