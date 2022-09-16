INM vs WOG Live Streaming: India Maharajas will lock horns against the World Giants for the second season of Legends League Cricket on September 16. The game will take place at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Former India opener Virender Sehwag will lead India Maharajas while World Giants will be led by Eoin Morgan. The inauguration match between India Maharajas and World Giants will celebrate India’s 75th year of independence.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League match online and on TV in India:

What is the timing of the Legends League Cricket match India Maharajas vs World Giants?

The Legends League Cricket match India Maharajas vs World Giants will be played on Friday (September 16) from 7 PM IST.

Where is the Legends League Cricket match India Maharajas vs World Giants going to be played?

The Legends League Cricket match India Maharajas vs World Giants will be played at Eden Gardens Kolkata.

Where can I watch the Legends League Cricket match India Maharajas vs World Giants on TV?

The Legends League Cricket match India Maharajas vs World Giants will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I live stream the Legends League Cricket match India Maharajas vs World Giants in India?

The Legends League Cricket match India Maharajas vs World Giants will be live streamed on Hotstar.

India Maharajas and World Giants Squads

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag (C), Mohammad Kaif, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Joginder Sharma, Reetinder Sodhi, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Naman Ojha, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Dinda, RP Singh, Ajay Jadeja.

World Giants: Eoin Morgan (C), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jonty Rhodes, Asghar Afghan, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Hamilton Masakadza, Kevin O Brien, Nathan McCullum, Matt Prior, Denesh Ramdin, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee.