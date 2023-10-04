Home

India Men Continue Domination In Kabaddi, Thrash Thailand 63-26 In Asian Games

Seven-time champions India thrashed Thailand 63-26 in a Group A match of the men's kabaddi competition at the Asian Games.

Hangzhou, Oct 4: Seven-time champions India thrashed Thailand 63-26 in a Group A match of the men’s kabaddi competition at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Looking to regain its Asian Games gold medal, the Indian men’s team, which had slipped to a bronze medal at the 2018 Jakarta edition, took a commanding 37-9 lead at the half-time.

India did not take much time to inflict the first ‘all-out’ on Thailand within the first few minutes of the start of the contest.

Soon India got a point in the raid before tackling the last man in from Thailand to force a second ‘all-out’.

Pramot Saising, the last man in for Thailand, went for the raid but was thumped down as India inflicted a third ‘all-out’ at the stroke of half-time.

India continued their domination in the second half and inflicted another ‘all-out’ on Thailand to take a 53-17 lead.

The Thai players faltered in their raids time and again as India continued to extend their lead in the second half.

But Thailand showed some fight in the second half as India won the half 26-17 to seal the contest.

The Indian men’s team had earlier registered an emphatic 55-18 win over Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The women’s side also recorded a 56-23 win over South Korea in their second Group A game.

The Indian women, last edition’s silver medallists, were held to a surprise 34-34 draw by Chinese Taipei in their opening match on Monday.

The Indian women will take on Thailand in another group match later in the day.

In the men’s event, India find themselves clubbed with Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Japan in Group A.

Iran, Korea, Pakistan and Malaysia form Group B.

The Indian women are place along side Chinese Taipei, Thailand and South Korea.

