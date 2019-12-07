Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh is in race to win the prestigious FIH Player of the Year Award given by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

FIH revealed the list of the nominees for its various yearly awards that also includes two other Indians – Vivek Prasad and Lalremsiami.

Prasad and Lalremsiami have been nominated for the men’s and women’s FIH Rising Star of the Year Award respectively.

“Votes from national associations — which will include some international athletes and coaches votes — will count for 50 per cent of the overall result, while fans and players (25 per cent) as well as media (25 per cent) will make the other half of the votes,” the FIH said in a release. “The vote is open until 17 January 2020. The winners of all 2019 FIH Hockey Stars Awards, which also include the FIH Coach of the Year, will be announced in February 2020,” it added.

Manpreet, 27, has 242 international caps and is a midfield mainstay. In November, he led India to 11-3 aggregate victory over Russia as they sealed their berth for the Tokyo Olympics. Prasad, 19, also a midfielder, led India to a silver medal at the Youth Olympics last year and was also adjudged best young player at the FIH Series Finals earlier this year.

Forward Lalremsiami, also 19, was part of India women team that won the Asian Games silver medal.

The men’s and women’s Coach of the Year will be picked by an FIH panel.

Complete List of the Nominees:

Men

FIH Player of the Year: Manpreet Singh (India), Eddie Ockenden (Australia), Aran Zalewski (Australia), Lucas Vila (Argentina), Arthur Van Doren (Belgium), Victor Wegnez (Belgium)

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year: Tyler Lovell (Australia), Vincent Vanasch (Belgium), David Carter (Canada), Quico Cortes (Spain), Victor Aly (Germany)

FIH Rising Star of the Year (U-23): Vivek Prasad (India), Maico Casella (Argentina), Blake Govers (Australia), Zachary Wallace (Great Britain), Jonas de Geus (Netherlands)

Women

FIH Player of the Year: Carla Rebecchi (Argentina), Janne M ller-Wieland (Germany), Eva de Goede (Netherlands), Frederique Matla (Netherlands), Stacey Michelsen (New Zealand), Olivia Merry (New Zealand)

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year: Rachael Lynch (Australia), Maria Ruiz (Spain), Mathilde Petriaux (France), Ayeisha McFerran (Ireland), Megumi Kageyama (Japan)

FIH Rising Star of the Year (U-23): Lalremsiami (India), Julieta Jankunas (Argentina), Zhong Jiaqi (China), Nike Lorenz (Germany), Frederique Matla (Netherlands).