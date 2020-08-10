Indian hockey team forward Mandeep Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the sixth national player to contract the dreaded infection, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Monday. Also Read - India's COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 15-Lakh Mark; 10 States Contribute More Than 80% of New Cases, Says Health Ministry

The 25-year-old from Jalandhar is asymptomatic and is being treated along with the other five players by doctors in Bengaluru, where the national camp is due to start on August 20 at the SAI centre. Also Read - Coronavirus: Brazil Records 100,000 Deaths; Total Tally at 3 Million

“Mandeep Singh, a member of the Indian Men’s Hockey team, who was given the Covid test (RT PCR) along with 20 other players at the National Camp at SAI’s National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, has tested COVID positive, but is asymptomatic,” the SAI said in a statement. Also Read - Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Cross 1.45 Lakh-mark, Kejriwal Says Situation Under Control | Top Developments

“He is being administered treatment by doctors, along with the other five players who have tested positive.”

Indian captain Manpreet Singh and four other players had tested positive for COVID-19 last week after returning to the SAI Centre following a month-long break.