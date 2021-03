Hockey India on Tuesday announced a 22-member Indian men’s hockey team who will take on Olympic Champions Argentina in the FIH Hockey Pro League matches on April 11 and 12 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Indian Team will also play two practice matches against the home team on April 6 and 7. The Pro League tie itself will be followed by two more practice matches on April 13 and 14 as part of their preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games this July. Also Read - Thousands of Mosquitoes Swarm Together To Form Tornado In Argentina. Watch Viral Video

India's tour of Argentina will see the return of experienced midfielder and captain Manpreet Singh who had opted out of the recent Europe tour due to personal reasons. Experienced dragflick specialist Rupinder Pal Singh returns as well as Varun Kumar, who had missed out the previous tour as he was recovering from an injury. The team also includes Jaskaran Singh, Sumit and Shilanand Lakra who will be playing their first international match in over a year. Meanwhile experienced players Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Simranjeet Singh who were part of the Europe Tour have been rested.

"Once again, we are excited about being able to travel overseas for international competition. We are taking a 22-man squad attempting to provide a good balance between giving experience to those players who need it and opportunities for players to perform on the international stage in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics," said chief coach Graham Reid. "We will be playing four practice games against Argentina and two all-important FIH Hockey Pro League matches. To play the Olympic Champions is always an honour and a privilege in our sport and especially challenging to play them in their own country. Argentina play a different style of game to the teams we played in Europe, and we will be using this tour as a great opportunity to continue our growth and development before Tokyo. These games will provide opportunities to hone our skills and tactics in a period where all teams have been starved of international competition," said Reid. The team will leave for Buenos Aires on March 31 for the 16-day tour from Bengaluru following the mandatory RT-PCR tests within 72 hours prior to their departure.

Indian squad: P R Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (vice captain), Surender Kumar, Rupinderpal Singh, Varun Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Jaskaran Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Raj Kumar Pal, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Gurjant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Shilanand Lakra