Tokyo: India men's Hockey team scripted history with a 5-4 win over Germany in Tokyo Olympics match to clinch the bronze medal on Thursday. India won a medal in the Olympic Games after a long wait of 41 years as the last time they shine at the biggest stage was in the 1980 Moscow Olympics with a gold.

Simranjeet Singh was the star of the game for India with a brace in the 17th and 34th minute. While, Hardik Singh (27th minute), Harmanpreet Singh (29th minute) and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st minutes) scored the other three goals for India.

Also Read - Highlights Hockey Bronze Medal Match Score Tokyo Olympics: Resilient India Beat Germany 5-4, Create History By Ending 41-Year Wait of Olympic Medal

Meanwhile, Germany started the game on an aggressive note and scored an early goal in the second minute of the match. India kept chasing the ball in the first quarter. However, Graham Reid’s men bounced back in dominating fashion in the second half by scoring three goals in the second quarter to finish 3-3 at the half-time.

With an aim to clinch a medal, the Indians made one of the most memorable comebacks in the history of the sport, fighting back from a two-goal deficit to turn the match in their favour.

The third quarter completely belonged to the Team India as they scored two more goals which laid the foundation for a turnaround. The Germans tried to stage a comeback in the final quarter with a goal in the 48th minute by Lukas Windfeder. But Indian defence held their shape wonderfully well and didn’t allow Germany an equalizer. Led by Harmanpreet and Rupinderpal Singh – the Indian defence was rock solid. In the final minute of the game as goalkeeper PR Srijesh saved a penalty corner as India clinch a historic bronze by beating Germany 5-4.

There were tears and hugs on the field as the Indians led by Manpreet Singh and coached by Australian Graham Reid savoured the historic moment.

It is India’s third hockey bronze medal in the history of the Olympics. The other two came in 1968 Mexico City and the 1972 Munich Games.