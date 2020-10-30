India’s Mixed Martial Arts fighter Ritu Phogat completed a hat-trick of victories as she pocketed a third successive MMA championship title in Singapore on Friday. Also Read - Not Far From Achieving my Dream of Becoming MMA World Champion: Ritu Phogat

The 26-year-old wrestler-turned-MMA fighter notched up a technical knockout win over Cambodia’s Nou Srey Pov in the second round. Also Read - UFC Star Conor McGregor Arrested in Corsica For ‘Attempted Sexual Assault’: Report

“It feels ecstatic to have a hat-trick in my MMA career with this win,” Ritu said in a release.

“Moreover, the hardships and challenges that I faced during to the pandemic have indeed paid off. I feel euphoric to be taking India to a new height in the MMA space and I cannot be more proud.

“I am grateful to my family, friends and fans back home who have rooted for me unwaveringly and have been extremely optimistic about my performance today. Lastly, I would also want to thank my coach who has played a significant role in my journey.”