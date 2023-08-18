Home

India Need Virat Kohli In Pressure Situations At 2024 T20 World Cup, Opines Sanjay Bangar

Virat Kohli has played a single T20I for India since the national team's semifinal ouster against England in the 2022 World Cup in Australia.

Virat Kohli and Sanjay Bangar have worked together at the Indian team and RCB. (Image: RCB)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli might not have played a single T20I since India’s semifinal exit at last year’s World Cup in Australia, but the former cricketer Sanjay Bangar feels that the star batter is definitely needed in the upcoming edition in the West Indies and United States.

The Indian T20I team are currently in a transition mode with several new faces in the setup in the past month. While Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar featured in West Indies, the likes of Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma have been included in the squad for the Ireland series.

With the Indian think-tank trying new combinations, rumours are rife that the seniors like Kohli and Rohit Sharma won’t be considered for the 2024 T20 World Cup. However, Bangar is of opposite view stating India should have Kohli in their lie-up.

“100 percent. Just look at what he did in the previous World Cup. Those close matches – there were some edge-of-the-seat encounters where emotions run high and you know that this is a big-stage game where the eyes of the national are glued on you,” Bangar, a former batting coach in the Indian team and Royal Challengers Bangalore told Cricket Basu YouTube channel.

“One small mistake can make a difference. That’s where you need players who have gone through those situations. At that point, it doesn’t really matter what your strike-rate is or how you’ve done in the IPL.

“No, in a big game, you require big match players and he showed it,” he added. Incidentally, Bangar has seen Kohli from close quarters at RCB during the Indian Premier League.

Undoubtedly, Kohli is one of the modern-day greats and is only second behind Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 international centuries. Kohli has 76 to his name. Bangar also cited Kohli’s century against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 as an example.

“Recall the India vs Pakistan game. Even for that matter, the quarterfinal between India and Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup. He has been doing it consistently. Everyone has their own style of making runs, and it’s not mandatory to have six-hitters to win matches.

“Had it been the case, West Indies would have won all T20 World Cups. Kohli is a player who can smash a 100 without even hitting a six. If you don’t have players who can soak in pressure, then you are asking for trouble,” added the former India batter.

India are currently in Ireland to play in three T20Is that starts today. Jasprit Bumrah is leading India in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma.

