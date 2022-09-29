New Delhi: India won the 1st T20I against South Africa on Wednesday by a handsome margin of 8 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series on Wednesday. Now after 24 hours of the match, BCCI is likely to announce the ODI squad for the Men in Blue, the series which starts from 6th October.Also Read - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Opens Up on Sanju Samson's India Future, Says He's in the Team's Plans

As per report by InsideSport, Shikhar Dhawan is expected to lead the squad, whereas Sanju Samson will be his deputy in the 50-over series. The report further states that all the core members of the Indian cricket team will be rested ahead of the T20 World Cup, which kick-starts from 16th October.

"Rohit, Virat and all T20 World Cup-bound players will be rested from the ODI series. Shikhar will lead the side. The squad will be announced after 3rd ONE DAY between India-A vs NewZealand-", a BCCI official told InsideSport.

With the big guys out of the game, likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gull, Prithwi Shaw, Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik and Rajat Patidar are expected to get a nod for the upcoming white-ball series.

Yesterday Vice-captain K.L Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav slammed unbeaten fifties to take India over the finishing line against the Proteas in the T20I series opener. On a pitch which was made for fast bowlers to make merry, as seen from the five-wicket burst provided by Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar earlier in the match.

India’s Predicted Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen.