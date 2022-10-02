LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates

India announced the squad for the ODI series against South Africa the series will start from October 6. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team and the first match will be played at Ekana Stadium. The Indian team which is playing in T20I series against South Africa will go to play the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Indian Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.