New Delhi: India tour of South Africa, 2021-22 – The All-India Senior Selection Committee announced the squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa which will be played right after the ongoing Test series which India is leading 1-0 at the moment.

KL Rahul has been named as the captain of the ODI team for the South Africa series in the absence of Rohit Sharma who has been ruled out of the series due to an injury. Rohit will also be missing the Test series and could not get fit in time to be a part of the ODI series in the Rainbow nation.

Shikhar Dhawan is a notable inclusion in the side who found himself out of the favour for quite some time in white-ball cricket. This will be a great opportunity for Dhawan to cement his place in the ODI set-up as well as stake a claim for a spot in the T20 team as well, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played later this year in Australia.

India have gone with Ishan Kishan as the second wicket-keeping option for the series while Yuzvendra Chahal also found a spot for himself in the 18-member squad. Washinton Sundar is another inclusion in the squad who was out for quite some time due to injury while Ravichandran Ashwin seems to be in the plans of the team management as well going ahead with him retaining his spot.

The ODI series against South Africa is scheduled to start on the 19th of January with the first match set to be played at Newlands, Capetown.

18-Men Squad For South Africa ODIs : KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj