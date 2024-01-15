Home

India Open 2024 Badminton: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy Eye Paris Olympics Qualification

A total of 247 players from 23 countries including international stars Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Viktor Axelsen, Ratchanok Intanon and Akane Yamaguchi will headline India Open 2024.

Lakshya Sen (R) and HS Prannoy during the inaugural press conference of India Open in Delhi on Monday.

New Delhi: Asian Games bronze medallist HS Prannoy and reigning Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen emphasised the significance of the Super 750 status of the India Open 2024 and how the additional points secured in the tournament will play a crucial role in the Paris Olympics qualification. The India Open 2024, which starts on January 16 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, was elevated from the Super 500 to the Super 750 status last year, bringing in more competency among the players.

The prestigious tournament will provide Indian players with the opportunity to accumulate significantly higher ranking points on their home turf, thereby enhancing their quest for qualification for the Paris Olympics. Prannoy, who is a 2023 World Championships bronze medallist, is currently ranked eighth in the Race to Paris rankings. He will be aiming to climb higher when he kicks off his campaign against Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei.

Highlighting the high stakes involved in the tournament, Prannoy commented, “The India Open holds immense significance for me but this year is extra special as it will be providing a pedestal to improve my ranking ahead of the summer Olympics. Playing on home soil will be an added boost, and the support of our fans adds an extra layer of motivation.”

As per the Paris Olympics qualification regulations, India can have two men’s singles players in the Top-16 by April 30, 2024. Sen is ranked a bit lower at 17th in the Race to Paris rankings. The youngster, who won the 2022 edition, will commence his campaign against the emerging talent Priyanshu Rawat.

“Winning the India Open in 2022 has been a cornerstone in shaping my career, and I anticipate a similar influential role of the tournament in the context of Paris qualifications. Starting out against Priyanshu will be tough but I am optimistic about my chances of making a deep run in the tournament to make a stride in the rankings,” stated Sen.

With a prize pool of USD 850,000, the India Open 2024 will witness a total of 247 shuttlers from 23 countries who will enthral the fans with their captivating performances. Reigning World champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand is among the galaxy of stars gracing the tournament.

“I am thrilled to return to the India Open as the defending champion. The competition promises to be fierce this time but I am ready to showcase my best game and give my all on the court once again,” expressed Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

All the shuttlers inside the current top 10 of the men’s singles BWF World Rankings including top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, former World Champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore, and Asian Games 2022 bronze medallist Kodai Naraoka of Japan, will take the stage.

In the women’s singles category, three-time champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand and the Japanese duo of two-time World Champion Akane Yamaguchi and Rio Olympics bronze medallist Nozomi Okuhara, are set to compete.

Japan boasts the largest contingent at the Indian Open with five players in men’s singles, four in women’s singles, ten each in both doubles categories, and eight in mixed doubles. China follow suit with the second largest contingent comprising 34 players followed by Chinese Taipei with 23 players.

Alongside Prannoy and Sen, the 10-player Indian contingent will be spearheaded by Asian Games gold medallists Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in the men’s doubles and former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth in the men’s singles category.

In women’s doubles, the pairs of Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand and Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto will be aiming to strengthen their position in the Race to Paris rankings. The tournament organizers have made entry free for all on all six days.

