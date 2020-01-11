Medal winners of the India Open International Boxing tournament are yet to receive their prize money which was held in May last year. According to a report, while the foreign boxers, six in total, were paid their cash after the event ended, the Indian medallists are yet to receive theirs.

According to The Indian Express, the total cash prize owed to Indian boxers who won gold or silver medals at the event is Rs 34 lakh (approximately). The gold medallists were to be given USD 2,500 each while the silver winners were to get USD 1,000 each while there was no cash reward for the bronze medallists.

“Many of us have been waiting patiently since May and have followed up with the federation several times. However, they have not given us a concrete reply. We are yet to receive the prize money for winning a medal seven months ago. I do not know what is the reason for this delay,” a boxer who won gold medal at the event, was quoted as saying by the English daily.

However, a Boxing Federation of India (BFI) spokesperson has said that the reason behind the delay, seven months as of now, was because the sponsor of the event, the Assam government, hadn’t released the money and paying the foreign boxers was their priority at that time.

“The priority was to pay the foreign boxers first because the Indian players are within the system so their dues would eventually be cleared,” the BFI spokesperson said. “We have recently received the sponsorship money from the Government of Assam so the Indian boxers will shortly be given their prize money.”

Meanwhile, the 2020 edition of India Open Boxing has been scrapped reportedly due to financial constraints. However, the BFI spokesperson said it was cancelled as the boxers will be attending a training camp outside India during the same time when the event was to be held.