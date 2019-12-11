Rohit Sharma on Wednesday became the first Indian cricketer to hit 400 international sixes. Playing the third T20I against West Indies at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, the India opener whacked a ball from left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell off the first ball of the third over and joined to become only the third international cricketer to get to 400 sixes.

Only Chris Gayle of West Indies and Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi have cleared the rope more times than Rohit in international cricket. Gayle leads the list with 534 sixes, followed by Afridi, who has smashed 476 sixes himself.

What makes the feat even more astonishing is that Rohit has only 52 sixes in 32 Tests for India, while the remaining 368 have come in limited-overs international. In 218 ODIs, Rohit has sent the ball over the rope 232 times and 116 times in 103 ODIs.

Rohit’s first six came against South Africa during the 2007 World Cup in Johannesburg when he smacked Johan van der Wath over deep midwicket. It was also his first T20I innings and the batsman went on to score his maiden international half-century helping India evict South Africa.

That said, Rohit has registered his 400th six playing his 354th match, meaning he is the quickest to the landmark. Gayle took 414 matches for his 400th sixes while Afridi, the former Pakistan opener took 446 matches.

After Rohit, former skipper MS Dhoni is the next Indian in the list with the most number of sixes, 359.

S. no Player Country Matches Sixes 1 Chris Gayle West Indies/ICC 462 534 2 Shahid Afridi Pakistan/ICC/Asia 524 476 3 Rohit Sharma India 353 400* 4 Brendon McCullum New Zealand 432 398 5 MS Dhoni India/Asia 538 359

Top-five players with most number of international sixes