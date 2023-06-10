Home

‘India Or IPL?’ Ravi Shastri Takes Brutal Dig At India Cricketers, BCCI During WTC Final 2023

The World Test Championship final was scheduled just a week after the competition of Indian Premier League last month.

Virat Kohli wears a dejected look after being dismissed on Day 2 of WTC final. (Image: ICC/Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri lashed out at the Indian batters and the BCCI and even questioned their priorities with a remark on the Indian Premier League. Shastri’s comments come in after India are staring at yet another defeat in an ICC final.

Australia reached 123/4 at Day 3 stumps in their second innings to extend the overall lead to 296 runs against India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Earlier India could score only 296 in reply to Australia’s first innings total of 469.

Shastri was left fuming at the performances by the Indian cricketers, especially the top four who couldn’t even reach 30-run mark. “You must set your priorities, right? What is the priority? India or franchise cricket? You have to decide that,” Shastri told Star Sports.

“If you say franchise cricket, then forget this (WTC final). If this is important, then as the custodian of the sport, the BCCI are the bosses. There should be a clause in the IPL contract that if they need a player out of the IPL in the interest of India, they have the right to do it.”

India came into the WTC final 2023 with almost no preparation for the red-ball cricket. Just after IPL 2023 ended on May 29, the players were flown down straight to London. They didn’t even play play a single practice match to get acclimatised with the conditions before the final.

Shastri also urged the BCCI to act a bit stricter with the franchises in order to keep your set of players fresh before any big game like WTC final. “First, put the clause and then ask the franchises to decide how much they want to invest. “That is very important. You are the custodian of the sport. You control cricket in the country,” he added.

