Lahore: With nearly three months to go for the most-awaited T20I game of the year between India and Pakistan at the MCG, ex-cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has made a massive prediction. For the match that is to be played on October 23, Akhtar feels Rohit Sharma-led India would be favourites. Akhtar said it will not be easy to beat India and reckoned they would come better prepared this time.

"India will come up with proper planning this time around. It will not be easy for Pakistan to beat India in T20 WC this time," Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Akhtar also had an advise for the Pakistani bowlers.

“Predicting match results now is quite difficult but Pakistan should bowl second as [the] pitch in Melbourne offers bounce to fast bowlers,” he added.

Afridi also feels there is going to be a full house at the MCG for the match.

“I believe the crowd will be bigger this time. Around 150,000 fans will watch the match line in Melbourne. Out of which, 70,000 will be Indian supporters,” he concluded.