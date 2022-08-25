New Delhi: With less than a week to go for the start of the much-awaited Asia Cup, predictions are coming in thick and fast from fans as well as plaudits. Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson is the latest to predict the winner of the Asia Cup. As per Watson, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side is the favourite to win the coveted crown. Watson also reckoned the first game between India-Pakistan would be special.Also Read - Virat Kohli Smashes Massive Six Off Ravindra Jadeja in Net Practice Session Ahead of Ind-Pak Asia Cup 2022 Clash; Watch VIRAL Video

"My predicted winner is India. That first game is going to be very special to watch because Pakistan has full belief now that they can beat this Indian team. I think, really, whoever wins that game is going to go on and win the Asia Cup. [But] I've just got a feeling India [will win the tournament]. They've got so much firepower all the way through their batting order, so it's going to be hard to be able to contain them," Watson told Sanjana ahead of the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan.

The main tournament will feature six teams divided into two groups. India, Pakistan and the qualifier are in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B. Each team plays within the group once.

The top-two teams from each group will further play in a ‘Super 4’ round, meaning there is a high probability of at least another India – Pakistan game in the second round before the final where the top two would feature.

India takes on Pakistan on August 28 and that is the big one.