India experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's father, Kiran Pal Singh on Thursday died at his Meerut residence after battling liver cancer for the last eight months. The 63-year-old was undergoing chemotherapy for cancer and also had liver ailments but his condition deteriorated two weeks ago. Shree Kiran Pal was survived by his wife Indresh Devi and son and daughter Bhuvneshwar and Rekha respectively.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Singh was first detected with the illness in September last year when Bhuvneshwar was playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in UAE for the IPL. The former Uttar Pradesh police employee had opted for voluntary retirement from the role of sub-inspector.

"It is understood that Bhuvneshwar's return from the IPL in UAE, where he was representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, was mainly due to his father's health condition," the report said.

Singh was undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, at the All Institute of Medical Science in Delhi after consulting doctors in the UK.

Bhuvneshwar’s father’s condition deteriorated a couple of weeks ago following which he was admitted to a hospital in Ganga Nagar in Meerut. Two days after he was discharged from the hospital, Kiran Pal Singh breathed his last.

“On Tuesday, Kiran Pal Singh was discharged, but he succumbed two days later,” the report said.

Bhuvneshwar, who is currently at home, was not picked for the UK tour, which includes the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and a five-match Test series against England.