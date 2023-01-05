India-Pakistan in Same Group in Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023: Jay Shah CONFIRMS

Asia Cricket Council President Jay Shah on Thursday confirmed that the Men's ODI Asia Cup 2023 will take place in September and India-Pakistan would be in the same group along with a Qualifying team.

Mumbai: The world comes to a standstill when India takes on Pakistan in a cricket match. The rivalry between the two sides is considered to be the biggest in the sport because of the tense relationship the two countries share. Asia Cricket Council President Jay Shah on Thursday confirmed that the Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023 will take place in September and India-Pakistan would be in the same group along with a Qualifying team. The other group will have Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Shah’s tweet read,” Presenting the @ACCMedia1 pathway structure & cricket calendars for 2023 & 2024! This signals our unparalleled efforts & passion to take this game to new heights. With cricketers across countries gearing up for spectacular performances, it promises to be a good time for cricket!”

Earlier, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 final in Dubai. Losses to Pakistan and then Sri Lanka meant India did not make it to the final of the competition.

It is not clear which country will host the 2023 ODI Asia Cup. Pakistan is the official host, but India’s reluctance to travel to the neighboring country may see the Asian Cricket Council shift the tournament elsewhere. Nonetheless, the six-time champions will attempt to return the trophy to India in 2023.