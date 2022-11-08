India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Final – Fans PREDICT on Social Space | VIRAL TWEETS

Adelaide: While India topped the group and progressed to the semi-final, Pakistan found a backdoor entry to advance. Now, with India and Pakistan both in the semi-final, predictions are rife that there could be the dream final between the arch-rivals. The two teams played a mouthwatering group stage match at the Melbourne Cricket ground. The last time the two teams met at a World final was way back in 2007 in South Africa. India, led by MS Dhoni, beat Pakistan in the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup.

Here is how fans, and experts are reacting to the possibility of an India-Pakistan final:

WOW INDIA VS PAKISTAN FINAL LOADING 👀 — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) November 6, 2022

Need honest opinion from Pakistan fans: do you want an India vs Pakistan final for a revenge opportunity vs India or do you want to face England in the final as a repeat of the 1992 final in Melbourne? Remember Pakistan faced New Zealand in semis in 1992 and won too! #T20WorldCup — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 7, 2022

ICC carefully writing script of T20 World Cup for India vs Pakistan final pic.twitter.com/o4S6Pgqog1 — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) November 6, 2022

If it’s a India vs Pakistan final, @BCCI please ensure I attend it. I will turn this account into BCCI FC for life. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 6, 2022

For an India-Pakistan final to happen, the Rohit Sharma-led side needs to beat England at the Adelaide Oval, while Babar Azam and Co. have to get the better of New Zealand. Surely, it is not going to be an easy ride to the summit clash.