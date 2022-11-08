India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Final – Fans PREDICT on Social Space | VIRAL TWEETS

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Final: The last time the two teams met at a World final was way back in 2007 in South Africa. India, led by MS Dhoni, beat Pakistan in the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup.

Published: November 8, 2022 10:59 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Final

Adelaide: While India topped the group and progressed to the semi-final, Pakistan found a backdoor entry to advance. Now, with India and Pakistan both in the semi-final, predictions are rife that there could be the dream final between the arch-rivals. The two teams played a mouthwatering group stage match at the Melbourne Cricket ground. The last time the two teams met at a World final was way back in 2007 in South Africa. India, led by MS Dhoni, beat Pakistan in the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup.

Here is how fans, and experts are reacting to the possibility of an India-Pakistan final:


For an India-Pakistan final to happen, the Rohit Sharma-led side needs to beat England at the Adelaide Oval, while Babar Azam and Co. have to get the better of New Zealand. Surely, it is not going to be an easy ride to the summit clash.

