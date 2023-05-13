Home

India Predicted Squad For 3-Match ODI Series vs Afghanistan: No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli; Rinku Singh, Yashashwi Jaiswal in Line For Maiden National Call-up

India Predicted Squad For 3-Match ODI Series Against Afghanistan: As it is just after the WTC final, there are a possibility seniors like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli may opt to take a rest. If that is the case, Hardik Pandya could be leading the side.

Mumbai: This is the year of the ODI World Cup and the Indian team has a busy schedule leading up to the marquee event. Just after the IPL, there is the World Test Championship final in London. While players get busy for that, just after the one-off game at the Kensington Oval, India takes on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series. The three games are important for both sides as they prepare for the ODI World Cup in India. As it is just after the WTC final, there are a possibility seniors like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli may opt to take a rest. If that is the case, Hardik Pandya could be leading the side.

Players like Rinku Singh and Yashashwi Jaiswal – who have done well in the IPL -may get their maiden national call-up. India will continue to miss the services of Jsprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer. Players like Tilak Verma, Shivam Dube and Varun Chakravarthy are also likely to make the squad.

With no Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul around, it will be a big test for Sanju Samson as he would be looking to seal a WC spot for himself. Umran Malik and Deepak Chahar are likely to miss out as they have not done a lot this season.

India Predicted Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

