Mumbai: After an early exit in the ongoing T20 World Cup, for India – the focus shifts to the upcoming home series against a formidable New Zealand side. With the T20Is set to get things started, the two heavyweights would also compete in a two-match Test series. While Rohit Sharma has been made the captain for the T20Is, looks like the captaincy mantle would be shared between Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli.Also Read - IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma to Skip Test Series vs New Zealand, Ajinkya Rahane Likely to Lead Team India in 1st Test | REPORT

Rohit is in all probability going to be rested for the red-ball series to manage his workload. Kohli is expected to return for the second Test, while Rahane is set to lead India in the opening Test. Also Read - RCA Announce Fans With At Least One Shot of COVID-19 Vaccine Can Attend India vs New Zealand T20I in Jaipur

The Test squad announcement is likely to happen soon. The T20I squad has already been picked and Venkatesh Iyer and Harshal Patel would be the fresh faces for the side. Rahul Dravid, who has taken over from Ravi Shastri, would be the coach of the side. Also Read - ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Drops to 8th spot, KL Rahul Jumps to 5th in Batting Chart

It would be a fresh start in many ways for the Indian side. In the Test fold, KS Bharat is likely to be included along with Wriddhiman Saha as Rishabh Pant is also likely to be rested. Avesh Khan may also get picked as Jasprit Bumrah would be on rest.

Team India’s likely Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain for 2nd Test), Ajinkya Rahane (Captain for 1st Test), Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha, KS Bharat, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan