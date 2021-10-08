New Delhi: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja has made some bold claims and said that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the power to collapse the PCB. The financial condition of PCB has not been at its best as compared to the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The cricket board in Pakistan has suffered a lot in the past few years as many countries have backed down to travel to the country due to security concerns.Also Read - Men's T20 WC: New Indian Team Jersey to be Revealed on October 13

The PCB chief said that 90 per cent of the ICC revenues are generated from India and it's a frightening sign for Pakistan Cricket.

"The ICC is a politicised body divided between the Asian and Western blocs and 90 per cent of its revenues are generated from India. It is frightening," Ramiz said appearing before the Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial affairs in Islamabad.

Ramiz claims that if the Indian Prime Minister decides to not allow funding to Pakistan then the cricket board can collapse.

“In a way, India’s business houses are running Pakistan cricket and if tomorrow the Indian PM decides he will not allow any funding to Pakistan, this cricket board can collapse,” the PCB chief added.

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja told Pakistan's Senate Standing Committee that Indian business houses in a way run Pakistan cricket and Indian PM Modi has power to ensure collapse of PCB



Raja also revealed that the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) was “now rescheduling the tour” to Pakistan.

The New Zealand cricket team arrived here on September 11 to play three ODIs and five Twenty20 Internationals. The Black Caps, however, opted out of their tour minutes before the first ODI was to be played on September 17 citing security threats.

“What New Zealand did was unacceptable because till now they have not shared any information with us on what led them to abandon the series in Pakistan. But they are now trying to reschedule the series,” said Ramiz.

“The good thing is they are working on something which means they want to mend things with us,” he said.